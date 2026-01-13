MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Euro Manganese Provides Update on Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the " Company ", " Euro Manganese " or " EMN ") announces changes to its Board of Directors (the " Board ").

Mr. John Webster has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company, effective January 13, 2026. Mr. Webster has served on the Board for over ten years. During his tenure, Mr. Webster provided experienced oversight and guidance to the Board, supporting the Company through key phases of project advancement, financing activity, and strategic positioning. His contributions have played an important role in strengthening the Company's governance framework and long-term strategy.

Chairman, Mr Rick Anthon, commented:

"John has been a valued member of the Board, bringing deep experience, sound judgment, and a disciplined governance perspective during an important period for the Company. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to sincerely thank John for his many years of dedicated service. His experience, insight and commitment have been invaluable as Euro Manganese navigated challenging times while continuing to advance the Chvaletice Project. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Authorised for release by the President and CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project aims to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.

With its Demonstration Plant having produced on-spec products and optimization work underway to enhance commercial plant efficiency, Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

