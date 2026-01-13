El Hassan Youth Award, Al-Hussein Technical University Sign Mou

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 13 (Petra) El Hassan Youth Award and Al-Hussein Technical University on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in empowering youth.The memo seeks to develop younger Jordanians' skills and enhance their participation in national programmes that build character, foster leadership and life skills and prepare them for the job market.The MoU was signed by Al-Hussein Technical University President Ismail Hanti and Director of the El Hassan Youth Award Khawla Hassan, in the presence of officials from both sides.According to a statement issued by the award, the agreement provides for cooperation in implementing joint programmes and activities, exchanging expertise and organising training courses and workshops, in line with the shared objectives of both parties and to maximise the benefits students and youth gain from the award's programmes.Hanti said the El Hassan Youth Award is a distinguished national initiative that has a tangible impact on participants' personal development during and after their involvement, positively reflecting on their career paths and societal roles.He added that the university is committed to serving students' best interests by offering high-quality programmes in partnership with national institutions.He expressed pride in the partnership, noting that it broadens students' horizons and provides diverse opportunities to prepare them for the future.Hanti added that the university supports initiatives that enhance students' character and life skills alongside academic excellence, emphasising the need for qualified youth who are ready for the labour market, socially aware and capable of leadership in various professional environments.The partnership, he added, aligns with the university's vision of preparing a conscious and active generation able to contribute positively to national development.Hassan, in turn, said the award is implemented through three levels Bronze, Silver and Gold in addition to the Al Hassan Pathway Programme.She explained that the programmes aim to empower participants and develop effective young leaders through a participatory approach that combines volunteer work with developmental initiatives, fostering character, leadership skills and a sense of responsibility.She noted that the award has received full accreditation from the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award for a five-year period, a distinction granted to only a limited number of international offices.The accreditation enables Gold Award recipients to participate in the International Gold Award Gathering, enriching their experiences and expanding their horizons locally and internationally.