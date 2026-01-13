FM, UN Under-Secretary-General Talk Aid Delivery To Gaza

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Jorge Moreira da Silva.During the meeting, Safadi and da Silva discussed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Kingdom and UN humanitarian organizations in delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian strip.

