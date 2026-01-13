403
Endoacustica Launches Professional Through-Wall Radar For Tactical Situational Awareness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica has introduced the WALL MINIRADAR, a professional through-wall radar system engineered for high-risk tactical operations. Utilizing Ultra Wideband (UWB) radar technology, this portable device enables security teams to detect human presence, movement, and room layout behind solid non-metallic barriers, including concrete, brick, wood, and drywall, without physical entry.
The system provides real-time intelligence by displaying 2D coordinates of detected individuals, distinguishing between dynamic and static targets, identifying the number of subjects (up to three or more), and visualizing internal structural patterns via waveform analysis. With a field of view of 120 degree and a maximum detection range of up to 40 meters, depending on wall density and moisture content - the radar delivers actionable data in complex environments such as urban buildings, safe houses, or multi-room facilities.
Designed for rapid deployment, the unit weighs less than 0.8 kg and features an ergonomic form factor ( 255 x 105 x 38 mm) that allows single-hand operation. It is powered by rechargeable lithium batteries, providing over four hours of continuous runtime when using dual packs. Charging is supported via USB Type-C, ensuring compatibility with standard field power sources.
A key operational advantage is its remote control capability, which supports both wired and wireless connections. Operators can monitor and manage the radar from a concealed location, reducing exposure during high-threat entries. Optional accessories include mounting brackets, external display terminals, and rugged carrying bags for enhanced mission flexibility.
Intended for use by law enforcement SWAT teams, military special units, counter-terrorism forces, private security specialists, and critical infrastructure protection teams, the WALL MINIRADAR enhances safety during building clearances, hostage rescue scenarios, surveillance operations, and pre-entry assessments. Its intuitive interface allows for fast interpretation under pressure, supporting split-second decision-making.
All units are built with CE-certified components, undergo factory quality testing, and are backed by Endoacustica's exclusive support program, including free pre-sale consultation and post-purchase technical training for certified users.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading European developer of advanced surveillance and secure communication technologies, headquartered in Italy. With decades of experience, the company designs discreet, high-integrity solutions for intelligence agencies, law enforcement, corporate security teams, and privacy-conscious clients worldwide. Focused on innovation, durability, and operational reliability, Endoacustica continues to deliver tools and services that uphold confidentiality and safety in evolving digital environments.
