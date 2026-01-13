Multimodal AI Market Forecast Report 2025-2035: Healthcare Sector To Witness Rapid Adoption Of Multimodal AI Technologies, North America To Dominate Global Shares

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multimodal AI Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Multimodal, Type of Modality, Type of Technology, Type of Vertical, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global multimodal AI market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, with its size estimated to expand from USD 3.29 billion in the current year to USD 93.99 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 39.81% during the forecast period.

MULTIMODAL AI MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS

Over the past decade, the global artificial intelligence landscape has seen a significant transformation, shifting from traditional rule-based methods to complex human-like AI frameworks. Modern advancements in AI, such as generative adversarial AI and transformer-based architectures, have redefined machine interaction with various environments. Multimodal AI integrates and interprets diverse data types, including text, speech, images, video, and sensor data, offering superior contextual and semantic accuracy over unimodal systems.

This innovative technology enables advanced automation and decision-making capabilities, with applications ranging from emotion analysis to medical insights extraction. The factors driving the market's development forecast a significant growth phase, furthering the movement towards intelligent systems.

MULTIMODAL AI MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



Market Share by Type of Offering: The multimodal AI market divides into services and solutions, with solutions currently leading, thanks to cloud-based platforms like AWS and Microsoft Azure AI. However, the services sector is gaining momentum due to AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) models offering affordable, subscription-based multimodal AI solutions.

Market Share by Type of Multimodal: Generative multimodal AI commands the market given its capabilities in creating original content across multiple formats. This dominance is driven by its integrative data input approach.

Market Share by Type of Modality: Text data is presently the dominant modality, underpinning applications like natural language processing (NLP) and semantic searches. That said, image and video data's application is rapidly increasing, particularly in retail, healthcare, and autonomous technologies.

Market Share by Type of Technology: Machine learning secures the leading position, enhancing interaction across various modalities and propelling advancements in AI automation and personalization.

Market Share by Type of Vertical: The healthcare sector is anticipated to grow rapidly, spurred by AI-integrated medical imaging technologies that deliver enhanced diagnostic accuracy. Market Share by Geographical Regions: North America leads the market, supported by a robust technological infrastructure and substantial AI-focused investments.

