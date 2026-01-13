403
Chicago-Based Restoration Company Announces New Niles Office Location
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ServiceMaster by Zaba is proud to announce the opening of its new office and warehouse location in Niles, expanding the company's footprint and strengthening its ability to serve customers throughout the Chicagoland area.
The new facility will support faster response times, increased storage capacity for advanced equipment, and improved operational efficiency for restoration and cleaning services.
ServiceMaster by Zaba's new Niles location is now fully operational and will serve as a central hub for field operations and logistics.
Address: 6143 W Howard St, Niles, IL 60714
For emergency restoration services or to schedule a property assessment, call (773) 647-1985 or visit
About ServiceMaster by Zaba
ServiceMaster by Zaba is a trusted provider of professional water and flood damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning services. The company serves homes and businesses with 24/7 emergency response and industry-certified expertise.
