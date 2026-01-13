Vidya Malvade Performs Difficult 'Yoga Aasans' Like A Pro

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS): Actress Vidya Malvade is a thorough yoga practitioner and her social media posts are a proof of the same.

The actress on Wednesday has shared a series of posts wherein she is seen doing the Ashtanga Yoga Aasans.

From Uttanpadasan, Padhastasan, Matsyasan, Uthputihi to Prasaritapadottanasan, Yogmudra, Utith hasta, Padangusthasan, the actress was seen doing it all like a pro.

For the uninitiated, Vidya has always been on a fitness spree and has been propagating healthy lifestyle.

Earlier, Vidya has given a classic example of living healthy but without burning a hole to the pocket or killing taste buds.

The actress had shared a video on her social media account where she was seen making a lip smacking brunch or breakfast item with sourdough bread and other healthy ingredients.

For the uninitiated, Vidya is an earlier riser and her day starts as early as 6 AM.

The actress though her posts on social media has revealed that she kickstarts her day with a portion of small laddoos made from a combination of Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Moringa goli in coconut oil.

Further, around At 6:15 AM, Vidya eats a homemade ghee sattu jaggery laddoo right before kickstarting with her yoga sessions.

Post-workout, the Chak De India actress indulges into Ash gourd juice or coconut water or beet, carrot, ginger, lime juice at 9 AM, followed by soaked nuts, a date, pomegranate, and 1 more fruit, along with a protein shake at 9:30 AM.

She has her lunch between 1 PM and 2 PM, and her dinner at 6 PM with a besan chilla stuffed with veggies and tofu and mint chutney. She sleeps by 10 PM and wakes up between 4: 30- 5: 30 AM every day, by her own and without an alarm clock.

IANS

rd/