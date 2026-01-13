Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On October 27, 2025, Alexandria reported below-expectation financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2025 and, in particular, cut its full-year 2025 funds from operations, or FFO, guidance. The Company attributed the setback to lower occupancy rates, slower leasing activity and, most notably, a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its Long Island City property. On this news, Alexandria's stock price fell $14.93 per share, or 19.17%, to close at $62.94 per share on October 28, 2025.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment