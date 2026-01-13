Bynder Appoints Doug Shepard As Chief Revenue Officer As Global Growth Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM, has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Doug Shepard as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Shepard will lead the company's global revenue strategy, driving expansion across markets and strengthening Bynder's position as a strategic partner for enterprise customers worldwide.

The appointment comes as Bynder delivered a record-breaking Q4 in 2025, making this the strongest quarter to date for both new business and expansion. The company also recorded its best U.S. new business quarter, up by 37% year-on-year, while gross revenue retention increased significantly, reflecting continued customer loyalty.

Revenue from Bynder's content experience solutions - CX User Community and CX Omnichannel - increased 50% year-on-year as companies capitalized on the value of their strategic DAM deployments, delivering content at scale to improve productivity and drive higher engagement and conversions. The Bynder platform's dynamic asset transformation engine, which delivers optimized and targeted content from the DAM system of record to digital platforms such as websites and ecommerce platforms, supported over 406B asset requests in 2025, a 90% increase from the prior year.

In 2025, Bynder introduced major product innovations, including Agentic AI, and hosted its flagship Bynder Connect conference across the US, Europe, and Australia to demonstrate AI-powered content at scale. Combining human-led and AI-powered innovation, Bynder is setting a new standard in DAM by automating content governance, ensuring compliance, and scaling creative operations. Adoption of Bynder's AI Search Experience, one of the most comprehensive collections of AI-powered search capabilities available in the market, continued at a record pace with more than 1,200 customers experiencing compelling ROI from improved asset reuse and repurpose.

As the system of record for all digital content, Bynder's open and composable DAM platform sits at the heart of the martech stack, enabling end-to-end automated workflows across the content supply chain. In 2025, Bynder added new integrations with over 155+ pre-built integrations now available.

Bob Hickey, CEO at Bynder, said:“Following a standout Q4 and 2025 performance at Bynder, we are excited to have attracted a talent like Doug to our leadership team. Doug brings a customer-centric mindset and a proven track record in building organizations. His experience in the systems integrator (SI) industry will help us accelerate our growth and scale our partner ecosystem. His strategic vision and experience will be instrumental as Bynder continues to expand its market reach and deliver best-in-class solutions for customers around the world.”

Prior to joining Bynder, Shepard held several senior global leadership roles. Most recently, he served as President of AllCloud, a Salesforce and AWS partner, and prior to that he was Managing Director of the Google Cloud practice at Accenture. Throughout his career, he has led large, global revenue organisations with full commercial and operational oversight, driving sustained growth, improving customer outcomes, and expanding strategic partnerships, bringing deep sales and go-to-market expertise alongside proven executive leadership.

“I'm excited to join Bynder, the dominant leader in AI-powered digital asset management, trusted by the most prestigious global brands. Content sits at the core of every strategic initiative, and Bynder's market-leading AI innovation is helping companies deliver more personalized, engaging content experiences that are delivering improved business outcomes and stronger ROI,” said Shepard.“Bynder's commitment to innovation and customer success aligns with my passion for helping companies unlock value at scale. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our global growth and create value for customers and partners.”

For more information on Bynder, please visit:

