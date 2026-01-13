Salary Named To Built In's 2026 Best Midsize Places To Work In Boston

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary®, the global leader in compensation technology and data, has been recognized in Built In's list of 2026 Best Midsize Places to Work in Boston. The annual awards program honors companies that have created exceptional workplace cultures and employee experiences.

“We're honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Boston,” said Amy Dwyer, Chief Human Resources Officer at“Creating an outstanding employee experience isn't just something we talk about, it's central to who we are as an HR technology company. We work to ensure our employees feel valued, supported, and rewarded for the incredible work they do, and we're committed to creating an environment where they can thrive both professionally and personally.”

Built In's Best Places to Work awards are based on company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are seeking in this dynamic labor market, this year's program weighed criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for equity and inclusion, and other people-first cultural offerings.

is committed to fostering a workplace that prioritizes employee well-being, work-life balance, and a strong sense of belonging. To support employees' ability to do their best work, the company offers mental health resources like the Calm app, employee resource groups, and evolving benefits designed to support employees and their families. These benefits include comprehensive medical coverage, 401(k) matching, paid time off, parental and caregiver leave, and in-office perks such as gym memberships and lunch stipends.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team to building not just innovative compensation technology, but an environment where talent can thrive,” said Yong Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of“As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in compensation management, from AI-powered analytics to real-time market insights, we know a strong culture is foundational to the innovation our customers rely on.”

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.

ABOUT

has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 25 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 30+ countries use solutions to hire and retain talent and compete in a changing world. provides over 10 billion data points across over 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company's main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and helps get it right. For additional information, please visit

