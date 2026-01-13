Vita Coco® Joins Forces With U.S. Men's National Team Star Weston Mckennie As Global Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's leading coconut water brand to fuel McKennie on and off the field as he gears up to play on soccer's biggest international stage

The collaboration builds on an existing relationship between Vita Coco and McKennie, and reflects the brand's continued commitment to supporting athletes who prioritize better-for-you ingredients, naturally-occurring electrolytes, and real hydration. As McKennie prepares to play a key role for his team on soccer's biggest international stage, Vita Coco will be right there with him, fueling training, recovery, and everyday performance.

“For me, performance starts with what I put into my body,” said Weston McKennie.“Hydration is non‐negotiable, especially when you're training and competing at the highest level. I choose Vita Coco because it's real hydration from simpler ingredients, and it helps me feel ready whether I'm on the pitch, traveling, or recovering.”

For decades, athletes have relied on neon colored sports drinks loaded with artificial ingredients. Vita Coco continues to challenge that status quo by offering a better option: coconut water. Vita Coco Original Coconut Water contains 3.5x the electrolytes versus the leading sports drink*, without artificial dyes or unnecessary additives, making it The Better Fitness FuelTM for athletes and everyday consumers alike.

As a Global Brand Ambassador, McKennie will be featured across Vita Coco marketing campaigns, athlete‐led storytelling, and fan‐focused initiatives tied to soccer's biggest moment in 2026. The partnership will spotlight McKennie's training, recovery, and off‐the‐field routine, reinforcing Vita Coco's role as his trusted source of hydration.

“Weston represents everything we look for in a Vita Coco athlete. Authentic, hard-working, and committed to fueling his body the right way,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company.“We also love that he's often referred to as a 'Swiss Army knife' of players – versatile, reliable, and able to do it all. Weston mirrors how we think about Vita Coco -- a powerhouse beverage with functional benefits for many occasions, particularly sports.”

Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has been the brand's flagship product for more than two decades and is available at retailers nationwide and online at Amazon, and select e‐commerce platforms.

*Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has 1,149mg of electrolytes per 500ml; leading sports drink has ~292mg of electrolytes per 500ml.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what's possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company's portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

