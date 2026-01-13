Kratos Opens New 55,000-Square-Foot State-Of-The-Art Hypersonic System Manufacturing And Payload Integration Facility In Princess Anne, Maryland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kratos Continues to Demonstrate Commitment to Growing the U.S. Defense Industrial Base with this Announcement of Its Sixth New Facility in a Year

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, announced today the grand opening of its new 55,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hypersonic and“Other” system manufacturing and payload integration facility in Princess Anne, Maryland.

The advanced facility will significantly enhance Kratos' capabilities to support launch operations and hypersonic testing for the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program and other customers from agencies including the U.S. Navy, US Air Force, DARPA, and the Missile Defense Agency.

“This strategic investment in Princess Anne represents Kratos' commitment to expanding our nation's hypersonic testing infrastructure and capabilities,” said Dave Carter, President of Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Division.“The new facility enables us to increase production capacity, streamline payload integration processes, and respond even more rapidly to the growing demand for affordable hypersonic flight testing. The Princess Anne facility will play a crucial role in supporting our $1.4 billion MACH-TB 2.0 contract and other critical programs, enabling increased test cadence and more affordable flight test opportunities for hypersonic technologies.

The Princess Anne facility features advanced manufacturing capabilities, specialized integration areas, and enhanced testing equipment designed to support Kratos' expanding role in hypersonic testing and launch operations. The location was strategically chosen for its proximity to NASA Wallops Flight Facility, optimizing logistics and operational efficiencies.

“We are excited to welcome Kratos to Princess Anne and look forward to the opportunities it will bring. Kratos' contributions will help strengthen our local economy and business community,” stated Jay Prouse, Princess Anne Town Manager.

Danny Thompson, Executive Director for the Somerset County Economic Development Commission (EDC), remarked,“We are thrilled that Kratos will be locating to the Princess Anne Industrial Park. The collaboration efforts between Kratos, the Town of Princess Anne, and Somerset County EDC, continues to foster expansion in the Aerospace Engineering field and provide job retention and economic growth.”

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said,“This new facility is another example of Kratos' strategy of making upfront commitments to rapidly develop and field relevant national security hardware, products and systems, and invest in growing the U.S. defense industrial base. Similar to other Kratos facilities, Princess Anne is directly tied to either customers, programs, contracts, partners and specific hardware, products and systems, resulting in a tailored, efficient, manufacturing, integration or production facility, resulting in low cost, efficient rapid execution and delivery to the warfighter.”

The Princess Anne facility is expected to create new high-skilled jobs in the region and further strengthen Kratos' capabilities to support the Department of War's initiatives to accelerate hypersonic technology development and testing.

