Nick Young Tractor Parts Unveils New Logo And Yellow Brand Identity At LAMMA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nick Young Tractor Parts will unveil a new logo and yellow brand identity at LAMMA as the business marks a clear shift in its position within the agricultural parts market.

The rebrand reflects the company's evolution from a John Deere-focused supplier into an independent tractor parts specialist supporting all major manufacturers. While green had long been associated with the business, the colour no longer represented the breadth of brands and customers now served.



Founded in 1996, Nick Young Tractor Parts has grown from a single-brand operation into a multi-brand agricultural parts supplier working with farmers, workshops, and dealers across the UK and internationally. The new logo and yellow colour identity are designed to signal that wider scope clearly and immediately.



James Young, CEO of Nick Young Tractor Parts, said:“As we moved away from selling just John Deere parts and started supplying parts for any tractor, the green stopped making sense for us. We didn't want our brand to feel tied to one manufacturer when our business isn't. The new logo and yellow identity give us a clean, independent look. When people see Nick Young, we want the message to be simple and clear, Nick Young means parts, whatever tractor you run.”



The rebrand also includes a change in how the business presents its name, moving from NY Tractor Parts to simply Nick Young. The shift reflects how customers already refer to the business and removes any sense of limitation around what the company supplies.



It also pays homage to founder Nick Young, recognising more than 30 years of service and experience built through working directly with farmers, agricultural engineers, and workshops. The name reflects the reputation Nick Young established for practical knowledge, straight advice, and consistent support, and carries that legacy forward as the business continues to grow.



Nick Young is intended to stand as a clear, independent parts brand, where the name represents knowledge, availability, and support for any tractor, rather than a focus on a single manufacturer or product type. The new branding will roll out across the company's LAMMA stand, signage, packaging, and digital platforms. The change supports continued growth across brands including John Deere, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, Case IH, Ford, Fendt, Kubota, and others. The rebrand also aligns with wider investment in stock, systems, and specialist product range.



Visitors to LAMMA will be able to see the new logo and yellow identity in full for the first time on the Nick Young Tractor Parts stand.



About Nick Young Tractor Parts Limited



Nick Young Tractor Parts is a family-run agricultural parts supplier based in North Owersby, Lincolnshire. Established in 1996, the business supplies new, OEM, used, and remanufactured tractor parts for all major brands to farmers, workshops, contractors, and dealers in the UK and overseas.



More Information



To learn more about Nick Young Tractor Parts and its new logo and yellow brand identity, please visit the website at .



CONTACT: Nick Young Tractor Parts Unit 2, The Forge, Moor Road, North Owersby, Market Rasen Lincolnshire LN8 3PR United Kingdom +44 1673 828 883