New Resource Highlights Pharmacy's Role In Health Information Exchange

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project, a non-profit and trusted advocate for nationwide health information technology interoperability, today released the draft Pharmacy Care: Use Cases for Health Information Exchange for public comment. The Interoperability Matters Pharmacy Workgroup is seeking feedback through February 13, 2026, via online form.

“Pharmacists are delivering essential care in communities every day, but pharmacy teams are often siloed from the rest of the healthcare team due to interoperability challenges,” said Meg Murphy, Surescripts pharmacy and regulatory affairs manager, and Pharmacy Workgroup co-chair.“This resource highlights practical use cases for health information exchange that show how better data sharing can strengthen care coordination.”

This draft resource outlines real-world pharmacy care scenarios, highlighting where interoperability can enhance care quality and delivery while reducing costs, and including pharmacists as an integral part of a patient's care team. The use cases are developed by the subject matter experts who are participants of the Interoperability Matters Pharmacy Workgroup.

The Pharmacy Workgroup was launched in 2025 under The Sequoia Project's Interoperability Matters program and is sponsored by Surescripts, National Association of Chain Drugstores (NACDS), American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation, and National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) Foundation. This workgroup aims to close the gaps in pharmacy interoperability by identifying and operationalizing information that pharmacists need to access and share with other providers and payers. This resource will be the workgroup's first deliverable.

“Pharmacists play a critical role in care coordination, medication safety, and patient outcomes, and their access to timely, trusted health information is essential,” said Mariann Yeager, chief executive officer at The Sequoia Project.“This resource reflects the collective expertise and dedication of the Pharmacy Workgroup. We are grateful for the participitants' leadership and collaboration in developing practical use cases that aim to advance interoperability and strengthen the delivery of pharmacy care nationwide.”

View the draft Pharmacy Care: Use Cases for Health Information Exchange, and submit feedback through February 13 on The Sequoia Project's website.

Interested in getting involved with the Pharmacy Workgroup? Learn how you can participate here. Visit for additional resources and updates on the Interoperability Matters program.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Interoperability Matters cooperative brings together experts from across the private sector and government in workgroups to identify, prioritize, and solve the most pressing challenges to health information exchange. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) for the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy's Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT's Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementTM (TEFCATM). For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit.

