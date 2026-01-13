La-Z-Boy Incorporated Named To TIME's 2026 List Of America's Most Iconic Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, announced today that it has been recognized as one ofby TIME magazine.

The inaugural list features 250 companies nationwide that have played a significant role in shaping America's history through their influence, longevity, and cultural impact. As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, TIME, in partnership with Statista, evaluated companies based on performance, cultural influence, emotional connection, resilience, and“Americanness.” The resulting list represents a diverse group of organizations that truly embody an iconic American presence. See the full list.

“For nearly 100 years, La-Z-Boy Incorporated has been synonymous with its iconic brand of American heritage, comfort, and quality,” said Melinda Whittington, La-Z-Boy Incorporated Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Rooted in a long history of delighting consumers and helping turn houses into homes, this recognition is a testament to our enduring impact, cultural relevance, and legacy of innovation. It honors our dedicated employees, past and present, whose passion and commitment bring our brand to life, and underscores our role as an industry leader providing trusted products for the home.”

Founded in 1927, La-Z-Boy Incorporated operates as a vertically integrated, end-to-end enterprise, managing all aspects of its business-from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care. The company brings timeless and modern furniture to market through a retail network of 370 La-Z-Boy stores and key strategic partnerships with national brands like Rooms to Go, Slumberland, and Living Spaces. La-Z-Boy Incorporated operates eight manufacturing facilities globally, including five major locations in the United States, where approximately 90% of its products are manufactured.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated's Century Vision strategy, consumer-first approach, and talented team have enabled sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Over the past five years, the company has grown at more than twice the market rate by expanding brand reach through consumer-led innovation, the Long Live the Lazy campaign, a refreshed brand identity, and significant expansion of the La-Z-Boy store network. La-Z-Boy Incorporated's recent success is marked by strategic investments in the company's operations and distribution network, as well as increased emphasis on core businesses, delivering solid results that reinforce the ability to succeed in any environment.

“Being named to America's Most Iconic Companies list reflects the lasting connection generations of families have with La-Z-Boy,” added Whittington.“As we approach our centennial, we remain committed to transforming homes, further enhancing the consumer experience, and delivering comfort that is personal, inspiring, and timeless-while evolving in ways that honor our unique heritage.”

La-Z-Boy Incorporated will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027 through a curated program of storytelling-driven activations and communications designed to engage consumers, customers, employees, investors, and partners-bringing to life the company's rich heritage and enduring legacy.

