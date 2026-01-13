Powerbridge Appoints Debra L. Raggio As EVP And General Counsel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerBridge, LLC, a leading developer of powered gigawatt-scale data center campuses, today announced the appointment of Debra L. Raggio as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective February 2, 2026In this role, Debra will oversee all legal, regulatory, environmental, government affairs and communications for the company. She will provide strategic counsel to PowerBridge's CEO and Board to support the Company's significant growth, powered-campus deployments, and continued innovation. Debra will report directly to PowerBridge's Founder & CEO, Alejandro (“Alex”) Hernandez.

Debra brings over 40 years of experience in the energy industry, as well as digital infrastructure experience, specializing in natural gas, electricity and data center markets, and has been a leading national voice in developing commercial regulatory frameworks across these sectors in the United States. Throughout her career, she has worked extensively with Independent Power Producers in various power markets (PJM, ERCOT), both in private practice with the law firm of Baker Botts and as an executive officer for various companies, including Talen Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: TLN, $17 billion).

Debra was a founding management team member of Cumulus Data LLC, a multi-gigawatt scale data center campus co-located with the Susquehanna Nuclear generation station in Berwick, Pennsylvania. Cumulus Data was sold to Amazon in March 2024 and is currently deploying approximately $20 billion into the Cumulus Campus in Pennsylvania to accelerate Amazon Web Services' (AWS) customer growth. Debra was instrumental in the development of the Cumulus Data Center Campus, providing regulatory, commercial and legal counsel to enable its development, execution, and ultimate sale. Her deep expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments and advancing strategic initiatives makes her an invaluable addition to the PowerBridge leadership team.

"I am honored to be joining CEO Alex Hernandez and the team of executives I worked with in the formation and execution of the Cumulus Data Center Campus. I look forward to helping PowerBridge become the country's premier powered-campus development company at multi-gigawatt scale, combining power generation, electric campus infrastructure, pad-ready data center sites, and fiber infrastructure to serve the growing need for data centers, while adding needed power supply to the electric grids, including PJM and ERCOT," said Debra Raggio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Debra to our executive leadership team," said Alex Hernandez, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PowerBridge." Debra is one of the country's foremost experts and leaders in the national policy and regulatory dialogue pertaining to the convergence of energy, power and digital infrastructure assets. Her proven track record, regulatory expertise, commercial acumen and strategic thinking will strengthen our organization and help us accelerate our strategic plan and powered-campus deployments for the benefit of our data customers and the country's growing power markets."

About PowerBridge LLC

PowerBridge develops, builds and manages gigawatt-scale data center campuses and associated power infrastructure and network connectivity throughout North America. In May of 2025, FivePoint Infrastructure announced a $1 Billion equity commitment to PowerBridge.

For more information, visit

Follow PowerBridge on LinkedIn:

About Five Point Infrastructure

Five Point Infrastructure LLC is a private equity and infrastructure investor focused on investments within the North American powered land, surface management, water management, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by industry veterans with demonstrated records of success investing in, building, and running infrastructure companies. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point has approximately $8 billion of assets under management across multiple investment funds. For further information, please visit

Media Contact

iMiller Public Relations

Zack Zinser

Email:...

Tel: +1.866.307.2510