Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ALM. BRAND TIER-2 BONDS


2026-01-13 09:17:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM January 14, 2026

Interest coupon for the period 14.01.2026 - 14.04.2026:

DK0030487806, (Tier 2), maturity 2031, 3 months CIBOR 2.0133% + 1.50% = 3.5133%p.a.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Direktør, IR, Rating og ESG Rapportering
Mads Lerche Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 546

Attachment

  • Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon Tier-2 January 2026

MENAFN13012026004107003653ID1110592723



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

