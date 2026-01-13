ALM. BRAND TIER-2 BONDS
Interest coupon for the period 14.01.2026 - 14.04.2026:
DK0030487806, (Tier 2), maturity 2031, 3 months CIBOR 2.0133% + 1.50% = 3.5133%p.a.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Direktør, IR, Rating og ESG Rapportering
Mads Lerche Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 546
Attachment
-
Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon Tier-2 January 2026
