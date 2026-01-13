Delta Says Orders 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Plus 30 In Option

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: US airline Delta said Tuesday it had ordered 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, as part of its ambition to operate the largest international flight schedule in its history this year.

Delta also placed an option for another 30 of the widebody aircraft, for delivery after 2031. No financial details were given.

"In addition to improved fuel efficiency, these aircraft will deliver superior economics and extend our long-haul capabilities," Delta said in a statement.

The airline also posted improved results for 2025, buoyed by strong growth in the aviation sector. Full-year revenue reached $63.4 billion, up three percent from a year earlier.

Net profit surged 44 percent year-on-year to $5 billion.

The carrier also said the start of 2026 was encouraging and forecast first-quarter revenue growth of roughly five to seven percent year-on-year.

"2026 is off to a strong start with top-line growth accelerating on consumer and corporate demand," the statement read.

"For the full year, we expect to deliver margin expansion and earnings growth of 20 percent year-over-year."