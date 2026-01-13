Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delta Says Orders 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Plus 30 In Option

Delta Says Orders 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Plus 30 In Option


2026-01-13 09:16:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: US airline Delta said Tuesday it had ordered 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, as part of its ambition to operate the largest international flight schedule in its history this year.

Delta also placed an option for another 30 of the widebody aircraft, for delivery after 2031. No financial details were given.

"In addition to improved fuel efficiency, these aircraft will deliver superior economics and extend our long-haul capabilities," Delta said in a statement.

The airline also posted improved results for 2025, buoyed by strong growth in the aviation sector. Full-year revenue reached $63.4 billion, up three percent from a year earlier.

Net profit surged 44 percent year-on-year to $5 billion.

The carrier also said the start of 2026 was encouraging and forecast first-quarter revenue growth of roughly five to seven percent year-on-year.

"2026 is off to a strong start with top-line growth accelerating on consumer and corporate demand," the statement read.

"For the full year, we expect to deliver margin expansion and earnings growth of 20 percent year-over-year."

MENAFN13012026000063011010ID1110592685



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search