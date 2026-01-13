Kim Bolourtchi's Strategic Unruliness Reaches #1 International Best-Selling Status

MENAFN - GetNews)



Empowering Leaders to Break the Rules and Build What's NextKim Bolourtchi's Strategic Unruliness becomes an international best-seller, empowering leaders to challenge outdated rules, embrace authenticity, and build purposeful success. Her transformative framework and new leadership community continue inspiring global change.

Strategic Unruliness: Break the Rules. Build What's Next., by executive strategist, keynote speaker, and author Kim Bolourtchi, has achieved extraordinary international acclaim, reaching #1 Best-Selling and #1 International Best-Selling Status within 36 hours of its global launch. The book topped the charts in the U.S., Canada, and France across 71 Best-Selling categories, including 19 #1 rankings - cementing Bolourtchi's place among today's most influential leadership voices.

At its core, Strategic Unruliness challenges readers to question the invisible rules that quietly limit their potential. It is both a rallying cry and a practical guide for leaders ready to move beyond outdated definitions of success and lead from their full capacity - authentically, unapologetically, and with purpose.

“The very parts of ourselves we're told to hide are often our greatest power,” says Bolourtchi.“Strategic Unruliness is about reclaiming those parts, rewriting the rules, and leading with your whole self.”

About the Author and Her Mission

Kim Bolourtchi, founder of KB Consulting Group, is an executive strategist and former attorney whose work bridges high performance and humanity. A competitive Latin dancer turned leadership advisor, she helps organizations and individuals dismantle limiting rules, cultivate authenticity, and build cultures where people and profits thrive together. Through her workshops, keynotes, and consulting, she empowers teams to align inner purpose with outer impact - what she calls“leading from the fullest force of who you are.”

Bolourtchi's philosophy is built around her proprietary Strategic Unruliness Framework:

A new leadership model for breaking limits and building what's next:

-Get radically honest about where you're shrinking, stuck, or playing small - even if it looks like success on the outside.- Uncover the hidden“shoulds” and outdated scripts shaping your choices. These are the invisible rules keeping you from your next level.- Dismantle what no longer serves - and replace it with bold clarity, original thinking, and the full force of your genius.

A Movement Beyond a Book

Following the success of Strategic Unruliness, Bolourtchi has launched The Strategic Unruliness Community, an immersive leadership experience offering live coaching, workshops, and collaboration among change-makers who are done playing small. The community's mission is to equip bold professionals with tools to challenge systemic norms and design new models of success grounded in authenticity, clarity, and impact.

“Most of us don't even realize we're following invisible rules,” Bolourtchi explains.“We just feel stuck or disconnected. Once you see those rules clearly - and break them on purpose - you begin to lead, work, and live from your full power.”

Recognition and Reach

Strategic Unruliness reached best-seller lists before its official launch and continues to spark conversations across industries - from corporate boardrooms to creative startups. The book has resonated deeply with leaders navigating uncertainty and change, offering both inspiration and a strategic path forward.

Bolourtchi's speaking engagements and media features have highlighted her unique blend of candor, insight, and humor. Her audiences walk away with the conviction that rebellion - done strategically - is not chaos but clarity in motion.

Final Thoughts

“Thriving means leading from the fullest expression of your talent, truth, and vision,” says Bolourtchi.“You might be the only one who sees a possibility no one else believes in yet. That's not an accident - it's an assignment. Don't wait for permission. What you've been holding back is exactly what the world needs next.”

Strategic Unruliness: Break the Rules. Build What's Next. is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Target.

For interviews, events, or media features, contact Kim Bolourtchi at... or visit .

