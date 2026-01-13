MENAFN - GetNews)



"AllSafe IT Announces Thomas House Family Shelter as 2025 Make a Difference Grant Winner"AllSafe IT has selected Thomas House Family Shelter as the winner of its 2025 Make a Difference Grant, providing the Orange County-based nonprofit with a full year of managed IT services and strategic technology support. The grant will enable the organization to strengthen its technology infrastructure while continuing its mission to help families experiencing homelessness move toward independence and stability.

PASADENA, CA - January 8, 2026 - AllSafe IT is proud to announce Thomas House Family Shelter as the winner of its 2025 Make a Difference Grant. The shelter will receive a full year of comprehensive managed IT services, including unlimited help desk support, advanced cybersecurity protection, cloud and network administration, and strategic Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO) leadership.

The Make a Difference Grant is AllSafe IT's annual initiative to empower local nonprofits with the technology infrastructure and expertise they need to focus on their mission. Designed to remove IT obstacles so organizational vision can shine, the grant provides fully managed IT support worth thousands of dollars to one deserving 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with 10 to 100 employees in Los Angeles County or Orange County.

For over 40 years, Thomas House Family Shelter has served as a beacon of hope for families with children experiencing homelessness. The organization offers far more than shelter, providing a comprehensive foundation of empowerment and transformation through supportive services and educational programs designed to foster independence and stability. Since its inception, Thomas House has served thousands of families, with an impressive track record of graduating families obtaining permanent housing and maintaining that stability for 12 months or more. Their approach emphasizes compassion and respect while guiding families toward a brighter, self-sufficient future.

"We're honored to partner with Thomas House Family Shelter," said Bones Ijeoma, CEO of AllSafe IT. "Their commitment to serving families with dignity and empowering them toward lasting independence perfectly aligns with our company value of Good Character. Thomas House doesn't just provide temporary relief; they invest in long-term transformation, and we're excited to support their critical work with the technology infrastructure they need to continue making a difference in our community."

"AllSafe IT's commitment to making a difference aligns deeply with our mission at Thomas House," said Shakoya Green Long, CEO of Thomas House Family Shelter. "This grant directly supports our work to help families move from crisis to stability, and we are grateful for partners who believe in long-term solutions and the power of community."

Through this partnership, Thomas House Family Shelter will receive 24-hour technical support, robust cybersecurity protection, full Microsoft 365 management, and strategic IT guidance to help align their technology with their mission. This support will enable the shelter's staff to focus more time and energy on serving families while AllSafe IT handles the technology.

Applications for the 2026 Make a Difference Grant will open later this year. Interested nonprofits can visit to learn more and join the notification list.

About AllSafe IT

AllSafe IT provides managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and IT consulting to businesses and nonprofits throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and beyond. With a process-driven approach and a commitment to 99.999% uptime, AllSafe IT helps organizations align their technology with their goals so teams can thrive.

For more information, visit .

About Thomas House Family Shelter

Thomas House Family Shelter has been inspiring, empowering, and creating solutions to end family homelessness for over 40 years. Through transitional shelter programs, homeless prevention services, and comprehensive support, Thomas House guides families with children toward independence and stability with compassion and respect.

For more information, visit .