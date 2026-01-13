Turkish Expert: Foreign Intervention In Iran Could Plunge Region Into Chaos

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This view was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by the well-known Turkish international affairs expert and journalist Güngör Yavuzaslan.

“Iran is not Syria. Iran's population is about 90 million. It has significant internal potential, substantial geopolitical weight, and a complex social structure. Destabilizing Iran would lead to a regional catastrophe,” Yavuzaslan said.

The expert emphasized that Turkey is interested in Iran's unity.“Iran is our neighbor. Türkiye, neither through the president nor as part of state policy, has any approach toward regime change in Iran or interference in Iran's internal affairs. We stand with the Iranian people, with the Iranian nation. We do not want Iran to be divided,” Yavuzaslan said.

He noted that he has“firmly criticized the Iranian regime regarding human rights, cultural, and national rights” and will continue to do so. At the same time, he believes that foreign intervention would cause chaos in Iran and across the region.

The journalist also reminded that Iran is the region with the largest Turkic population after Anatolia (central Türkiye).“Iran is not composed only of Persians. It also includes Ghaznavids, Seljuks, Karakoyunlu, Akkoyunlu... Iran is a region where Turkic civilization has dominated for millennia. In Tabriz, Urmia, and many parts of Iran, people speak a language very close to Anatolian Turkish,” Yavuzaslan added.

Iran is the 17th largest country in the world and the second largest in the Middle East. Its area is 1,648,195 sq. km, and as of 2024, the population exceeds 92.5 million (according to PopulationPyramid). For comparison, Syria's area is 185,180 sq. km, with a pre-war population of nearly 24.7 million (post-war estimates are about 12.5 million).

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his administration is seriously considering possible responses to events in Iran, including the killing and mass detention of protesters by the regime, potentially using force.

On Sunday, January 11, the Iranian parliament threatened strikes on U.S. military personnel and Israel if the U.S. attacks the Islamic Republic over the country's protests.

Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on goods from countries that trade with Iran.

The U.S. Department of State urged American citizens in Iran to urgently leave the country due to a sharp deterioration in the security situation and growing threats to life and health.

