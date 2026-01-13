Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia District With Drones, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Two women were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russians struck the city of Vilniansk and the Petro-Mykhailivka community with drones," the post says.

According to Fedorov, the injured women were taken to medical facilities.

He added that the threat of enemy strikes remains relevant for the Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported earlier, as a result of the attack, 30,000 people in the Vilniansk community were left without power suppl y.

