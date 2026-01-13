Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia District With Drones, Two Injured
"Two women were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russians struck the city of Vilniansk and the Petro-Mykhailivka community with drones," the post says.
According to Fedorov, the injured women were taken to medical facilities.Read also: Zelensky: Russians launch nearly 300 drones and 25 missiles at Ukraine overnight, main target is energy sector
He added that the threat of enemy strikes remains relevant for the Zaporizhzhia region.
As reported earlier, as a result of the attack, 30,000 people in the Vilniansk community were left without power suppl y.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment