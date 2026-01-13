Graves In Courtyards, Burned-Out Houses: How Russian Shelling Destroys Kostiantynivka
"Graves in courtyards, burned-out houses, destroyed apartments, and with them human lives, the endless buzzing of FPVs in the sky - the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region is now under targeted fire from enemy drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs. The 11th Army Corps is defending the city, no matter how difficult it may be," the military said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine published photos showing the destruction of Kupians in the Kharkiv region by Russian invaders.
Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodnyi Yar
