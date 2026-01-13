Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Graves In Courtyards, Burned-Out Houses: How Russian Shelling Destroys Kostiantynivka

2026-01-13 09:11:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 11th Army Corps posted a video with footage of the city on Telegram.

"Graves in courtyards, burned-out houses, destroyed apartments, and with them human lives, the endless buzzing of FPVs in the sky - the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region is now under targeted fire from enemy drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs. The 11th Army Corps is defending the city, no matter how difficult it may be," the military said.

Source: 11th Army Corps

Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces foil Russia's plans to defeat Ukraine in 2025 – CinC Syrskyi

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine published photos showing the destruction of Kupians in the Kharkiv region by Russian invaders.

Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodnyi Yar

UkrinForm

