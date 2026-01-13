Parliament Dismisses Maliuk As SBU Chief

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, 235 MPs supported the initiative.

From January 2020 to March 13, 2020, Maliuk served as First Deputy Head of the SBU's Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime.

He later served as First Deputy Head of the SBU and Head of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the SBU Central Office (from March 13, 2020 to July 26, 2021).

On February 16, 2022, Ukraine's prime minister issued an order appointing Maliuk as deputy interior minister.

On March 3, 2022, the president signed a decree appointing Maliuk as First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

On March 25, 2022, Maliuk was awarded the rank of Brigadier General.

From July 18, 2022, he served as Acting Head of the SBU.

On February 7, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Maliuk as Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Major General Yevhen Khmara, Head of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, will now serve as Acting Head of the SBU in place of Maliuk.

Maliuk earlier announced that he was stepping down as chief of the Security Service of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Maliuk.

On January 12, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense considered the president's submission but did not support the decision at that time.

However, on January 13, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the draft resolution to dismiss Maliuk from the post of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.