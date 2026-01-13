MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MiMedia CEO Update on the Company's Progress in 2025 and Positioning for an Exciting Year in 2026 Management Attending AlphaNorth Capital Event, hosted by CEM, this weekend (January 16-18) in Nassau, Bahamas to Kick-Off IR Calendar

January 13, 2026 8:15 AM EST | Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) (" MiMedia ", "Company" ) CEO, Chris Giordano, is pleased to present the following update on the Company's progress in 2025 and the strong position MiMedia finds itself to take advantage of the exciting business opportunities ahead in 2026.

In 2025, the Company overcame macro and/or external industry challenges and stands today in a far stronger position than it was in at this time last year, due to the following achievements among others:



Signed three new partners (Bait, Coolpad and HTC) for device integration of the MiMedia platform in 2026. Adding new partners to the portfolio delivers more sources of revenue generating devices for the Company, diversifying risk in the business model while increasing revenue predictability and opportunity globally.

Existing OEM partners at the beginning of 2025 also got stronger throughout last year by expanding their device production environments and capabilities outside of high tariff countries and into lower tariff regions, in turn increasing scalability and protecting or insulating margins.

In addition, these existing OEM partners added large new buyers or distribution outlets for their devices, such as Orbic licensing the Caterpillar Rugged Smartphone, all of which will feature MiMedia integrated as the default media gallery.

Targeted device distribution this year from OEM partners globally appears to be tilting toward a higher distribution in Tier 1 mobile advertising markets. Greater Tier 1 market device distribution to regions like the US and Europe will benefit the Company's model with multiples higher CPM rates (USD $10 - $20 range) vs other regions such as LATAM (USD $2 - $3 range). In particular, in MiMedia's existing dashboard, CPM mobile advertising rates in the US have been consistently above USD $20, the highest levels recorded by the Company and more than double management's projection, reflecting the robust mobile advertising market in the US.

MiMedia's BD pipeline continues to grow, as management expects new partners to be signed in Q1 when product roadmaps finalize for the rest of the year. BD partner ADG, based in China and newly signed in 2H 2025, has also added a number of new potential partnerships to the pipeline. Management is confident of pipeline conversions to signed partnerships in China from this new group. Finally, MiMedia's product and technical team added a number of new AI features, based on machine learning and rule-based algorithms, to strengthen the platform's competitive advantages, while adding new language support of Hindi and Arabic to prepare the platform for anticipated new launches in those two regions.

With the above progress made last year by the Company and its partners, the Company stands in its strongest position ever. As reported last month, all of MiMedia's partners are either shipping devices or readying device shipments in the near-term. The Company has never had this many partners shipping devices at the same time to contribute to our revenue funnel. Management will provide specific partner device announcements in the coming weeks as they occur.

Finally, management looks forward to discussing all of this progress with investors at the AlphaNorth Capital Event, hosted by CEM Capital Event Management, taking place this weekend (January 16-18), at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. The AlphaNorth Capital Event is an invitation-only conference that brings together growth-stage public companies and institutional investors for in-depth discussions focused on long-term capital formation. If you would like to meet management at the conference or set up an investor call, please email ... and we would be happy to arrange a meeting or call.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides an AI and data powered, next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the ability of the Company's distribution partners to manufacture, ship and sell the anticipated number of devices with the Company's platform integrated as the embedded media gallery, the ability of the Company's platform to generate high-margin revenue, interest in the Company's services and products from prospective partners, improvements in the Company's platform and the resulting impact on the scalability of the MiMedia network, updates to the Company's investor relations portals and activities and its attendance at investor conferences. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the industry in which MiMedia operates, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at . Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

For further information: Contact Chris Giordano or MiMedia Investor Relations at ... or (888) 502-9398.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.