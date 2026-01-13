MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thiogenesis Therapeutics' MELAS Abstract Accepted for Late-Breaking News Presentation at Mitocon 2026

January 13, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation sulfur-based prodrugs for rare mitochondrial and metabolic diseases, today announced that an abstract outlining preliminary results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of TTI-0102 for Mitochondrial Encephalopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like Episodes (MELAS) in the EU has been accepted as Late-Breaking News for presentation at the Mitocon Conference 2026, which will take place in Pisa from January 23-26, 2026.

The poster entitled, "Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of TTI-0102 in MELAS," will be presented during the Poster Session on January 23rd, and will summarize preliminary pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic findings from Thiogenesis' Phase 2 MELAS study. The abstract was selected through Mitocon's Late-Breaking News review process by the conference's Scientific Committee.

The Phase 2 MELAS clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and exploratory efficacy of oral TTI-0102 in patients with MELAS. As previously disclosed, interim results from the study demonstrated biological proof-of-concept and biomarker activity supporting TTI-0102's mechanism of action.

"Being selected for a late-breaking presentation at Mitocon underscores the scientific importance of the data generated in our Phase 2 MELAS study," said Patrice Rioux, MD, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Thiogenesis. "The pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile observed to date is consistent with TTI-0102's proposed mechanism of action and supports continued clinical development in MELAS and related mitochondrial disorders, including our upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial in Leigh syndrome spectrum in the U.S."

About Mitocon

Mitocon - Insieme per lo studio e la cura delle malattie mitocondriali OdV - is the leading Italian patient advocacy organization dedicated to mitochondrial diseases. Mitocon promotes research, education, and collaboration among clinicians, scientists, and patient communities. Its annual international conference is a recognized as a leading forum for the presentation of emerging scientific and clinical advances in mitochondrial medicine.

About MELAS

Mitochondrial encephalopathy with lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes ("MELAS") is an inherited mitochondrial disorder, most often caused by a mutation of m.3243A>G in the MT-TL1 gene in mitochondrial DNA. Initial symptoms usually include seizures, vomiting, headaches, muscle weakness, loss of appetite and fatigue. Oxidative stress, including deficiencies in glutathione and taurine, play an important role in mitochondria dysfunction and are potential pathological mechanisms of mitochondrial disorders, making for viable targets for the treatment of MELAS and other mitochondrial diseases. Although it is one of the more prevalent inherited mitochondrial diseases, MELAS is still considered an orphan disease. There are estimated to be approximately 4.1/100,000 of the population with MELAS worldwide.

About Leigh Syndrome Spectrum

Leigh syndrome spectrum is a rare, inherited genetic disease that affects the power plant of the cell, the mitochondria. It is usually diagnosed in infancy and occurs in an estimated 1/40,000 live births. Symptoms include weak sucking/breastfeeding, loss of motor and communication skills, poor muscle development, respiratory issues, weakness/fatigue and seizures. There are currently no approved drugs for Leigh syndrome spectrum.

About TTI-0102

TTI-0102 is Thiogenesis' lead product candidate and a next-generation cysteamine-based prodrug designed to address limitations associated with first-generation thiol therapies, including short half-life, gastrointestinal side effects, and dosing constraints. As a prodrug, TTI-0102 is metabolized following ingestion, enabling controlled release of cysteamine with the potential for improved tolerability and once-daily dosing. TTI-0102 is being evaluated across multiple indications associated with mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress.

About Thiogenesis Therapeutics

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, California. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQX. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102 has an active Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS"), an IND-cleared Phase 2a clinical trial planned in Leigh syndrome spectrum, a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in pediatric Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis ("MASH") and a Phase 3 clinical trial planned in nephropathic cystinosis.

For further information, please contact:

Brook Riggins, Director, and CFO

Email: ...

Tel.: (888) 223-9165

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.