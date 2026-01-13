403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Welcomes Senegal's Min. Of African Integration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday with visiting Senegalese Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad Cheikh Niang.
During the meeting, both ministers discussed ways to promote and develop bilateral relations between both friendly countries across various fields, the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.
The Senegalese minister is part of President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye's accompanying delegation during his ongoing visit to Kuwait. (end)
nma
During the meeting, both ministers discussed ways to promote and develop bilateral relations between both friendly countries across various fields, the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.
The Senegalese minister is part of President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye's accompanying delegation during his ongoing visit to Kuwait. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment