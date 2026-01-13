403
WHO: 33.7 Mln People In Sudan Need Humanitarian Assistance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that an estimated 33.7 million people will need humanitarian assistance in Sudan in 2026.
Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Ghebreyesus added that around 13.6 million people have been displaced over nearly three years of continuous violence that has turned Sudan into the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.
He also warned of diseases spreading across Sudan amid deteriorating living conditions, overcrowding, lack of access to safe water sanitation and hygiene services, as well as the collapse of routine immunization programs.
He noted that more than one third of health facilities remain non-functional despite sustained efforts by WHO and partners to restore and revive health services.
Ghebreyesus reaffirmed WHO's continued support for the response to outbreaks of cholera, dengue fever, malaria and measles.
He also called for safe and unrestricted access to all areas of Sudan to restore healthcare services and to protect civilians from attacks, including health and humanitarian workers and patients.
He renewed WHO's call on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to end the fighting, stressing that "best medicine is peace". (end)
