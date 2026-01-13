CIK Executes Proclamation Against 3 Absconders In Digital Propaganda Case

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the proclamation was carried out in compliance with the Special NIA court order in Srinagar Kupwara in connection with FIR No. 07/2020 under Sections 153-A & 505 IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station CIK.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The case pertains to grave and serious offences threatening public order, communal harmony and national integrity. Investigation has conclusively revealed a well-orchestrated conspiracy hatched by unscrupulous anti-social and anti-national elements acting at the behest of secessionist forces operating from within and outside Kashmir,” it reads.

It added that during the course of investigation, it has surfaced that the accused deliberately masqueraded as journalists, freelancers and news portals, while in reality running a covert digital warfare campaign.

“By abusing social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp, they systematically created and disseminated fake, motivated, exaggerated, secessionist and out-of-context content”.