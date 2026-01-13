Stewards Inc. To Present At The 2026 Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is home to a growing number of family offices, investment funds and high-net-worth investors, supported by a favorable tax environment that continues to attract capital and investment activity.
Stewards Inc. looks forward to participating in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and engaging with attendees on its diversified operating platform spanning private credit, real assets and digital finance. The company will share insights into its strategy, governance framework and long-term growth objectives as it advances toward its planned uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
“Participating in the Sequire Investor Summit allows us to connect directly with the investment community and discuss how Stewards is building a disciplined and resilient financial platform,” said Shaun Quin, president of Stewards Inc.
About Stewards Inc.
Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital treasury assets that enhance balance sheet stability.
About Sequire
Sequire is the Premier Investor Intelligence and Communications Platform that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.
About DNA Holdings Venture Inc.:
DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is dedicated to pioneering the next wave of financial innovation through the convergence of Web 3, cryptocurrency, AI, and capital markets. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem where advanced fund management, strategic advisory, and visionary infrastructure solutions for AI thrive. For further details, please contact ...ings or visit.
Stewards Inc.
4300 N. University Drive, D-105
Lauderhill, FL 33351
Investor Contact:
Scott McGowan
Chief Marketing Officer
833-328-6477
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
