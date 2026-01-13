MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIS Technologies closes 240% oversubscribed funding round of $17 Million, Totaling $64 Million.

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or“the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has closed its 240% oversubscribed $17 Million funding round. The round attracted participation from a single large, accredited investor that accounted for the majority of initial raise, along with returning advanced nuclear technology investors, and Company insiders.

Due to overwhelming demand, this funding round was expanded and ultimately oversubscribed by 240%, highlighting strong investor confidence in the Company's vision, leading technical team filled with world-class experts and several executive team members recruited from ASML, nuclear technology entrepreneurs, former U.S. national leaders as well as its previously demonstrated technology, which remains the only U.S.-origin, patented technology of its kind.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Announces Fourth Consecutive Oversubscribed Funding Round of $17 Million, Totaling $64 Million to Revitalize the Only U.S.-Origin, Patented Laser Uranium Enrichment Technology to Support the Domestic Nuclear Fuel Cycle. 240% oversubscribed funding round.

This oversubscribed funding round is also the result of the growing momentum and investor appetite for the United States' expanding advanced nuclear energy industry and LIST's key role in the support of Department of Energy (DOE) objectives, reinforcing its role in the future of the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle. Following the Company's receipt of a Radioactive Material License from the State of Tennessee, LIST can proceed with the procurement of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) feedstock and to advance research, development, and optimization activities in support of its accelerated timeline toward deployment of a commercial uranium laser enrichment facility in the United States. An announcement is expected from the Company shortly regarding its enrichment facility and site. The Company's laser-based enrichment technology is intended to deliver enhanced efficiency, scalability, and reduced facility footprint relative to conventional enrichment methods, strengthening domestic energy security.

“LIS Technologies continues to attract massive investor interest, resulting in a fourth consecutive oversubscribed funding round, led by a single large accredited investor that believes in our high caliber management and mission, and joins me in my belief that 2026 will be a transformative year for the Company,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc.“Irrespective of market conditions, repeat investors as well as new, prominent investors, have steadily supported the Company's growth and pursuit of its objectives, chief amongst them the rebirth of the only U.S.-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment technology. This latest funding round enables us to continue apace with our rapid growth plan and mission of eventually taking a leading position in the United States nuclear fuel supply chain. It also better enables us to advance the 3rd generation of laser uranium enrichment technology in support of the nation's civil nuclear reactors currently in operation, emerging SMRs and microreactors and the broader nuclear energy sector.”

LIS Technologies is one of six domestic U.S. companies awarded the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by DOE in 2024 to participate in the up to $3.4 billion Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program to build back the nuclear fuel supply chain, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. The Company's proprietary Condensation Repression Isotope Selective Laser Activation (CRISLA) technology is a proven U.S.-origin and patented advanced laser enrichment solution. Optimized for Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU), which is crucial for the continued operation of the United States' current fleet of 94 nuclear reactors, and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), which is required to power the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors. CRISLA overcomes many of the complexities and limitations of traditional 16um CO2 lasers, featuring a streamlined design due to its lower absorption and shorter wavelength at 5.3μm. The CRISLA-3G laser isotope separation technology was recently evaluated and determined to meet all elements required for TRL-4, and meets 60% of the TRL-5 elements, conforming to the Department of Energy guide DOE G 413.3-4A and is protected by a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

“The LIST team is proud to celebrate our latest successful funding raise, and we truly believe our laser enrichment technology will be the first to commercially scale in the world. Once commercialized, the cost of uranium enrichment will drastically come down and LIST will help reinforce U.S. energy security and domestic nuclear capabilities,” said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies.“The funds will be utilized to continue the optimization activities of our Test Demonstration Facility, scaling of our hardware, site preparation for a commercial facility, as well as supporting our growing number of world-class expertise.”



The funding secured in this raise will enable the Company to advance its enrichment capabilities and infrastructure in Oak Ridge, TN and to eventually demonstrate the production of LEU in a single stage, HALEU in two stages, and diversify the CRISLA technology into stable isotopes and medical isotopes with fully scaled and industrialized equipment.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

