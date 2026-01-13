Advent Technologies And Airbus Expand Joint Development Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ADNH), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sector, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Joint Development Agreement with Airbus for advancing the next generation Ion PairTM Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) for High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology. This expansion is designed to give the parties more accurate durability measurements to achieve their objectives and enter the next phase of development.

Jim Coffey, Advent's Chief Operating Officer stated,“Our relationship with Airbus is strong. Having the opportunity to contribute to its expansion and establish more refined milestones evidences the healthy working relationship that we have with one another. Working with the Airbus team on its next generation hydrogen electric propulsion system has been a distinct pleasure. Advent's HT-PEM membrane electrode assembly is an integral part of the fuel cell, and our technology enables the engines to be efficiently cooled with smaller radiators that reduces weight and drag on the aircraft.”

Emory De Castro, Advent's Chief Technology Officer, remarked,“Advent has met Airbus' interim power targets, and now we are turning our focus to durability under flight cycles. Lifetime measurements always take longer, so this expanded contract will provide more real-life data on durability while we continue to advance MEA power beyond what we've already achieved. Furthermore, the expanded contract allows the team to start stack testing, a critical next step for aviation adoption of the Ion Pair MEA technology.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens, Patras and Kozani Greece. With approximately 70 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit our website at .

