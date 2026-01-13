Trends In Cohesive Packaging Market 2026-35

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to researchers from Towards Packaging, the global cohesive packaging market, estimated at USD 43.37 billion in 2025, is forecast to expand to USD 82.96 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Ottawa, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cohesive packaging market

Key Takeaways



By region, North America dominated the global cohesive packaging market by holding the highest market share in 2025.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a notable rate from 2026 to 2035.

By material type, the plastic-based cohesive packaging segment dominated the market share in 2025.

By material type, the paper-based cohesive packaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035.

By product type, the cohesive films and wraps segment led the market share in 2025.

By product type, the cohesive bags and miller's segment is projected to grow the fastest between 2026 and 2035.

By application, the logistics & transportation segment dominated the market share in 2025.

By application, the e-commerce packaging segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035.

By end-user, the logistics & warehousing companies segment led the market share in 2025. By end user, the e-commerce and retail companies' segment is projected to grow the fastest between 2026 and 2035.

Key Technological Shifts



Advanced adhesive-free bonding technologies: Enable secure sealing without traditional glues, improving user convenience and reducing contamination risk.

High-performance elastic and stretch materials: Allow cohesive packaging to adapt to various shapes and sizes while maintaining strength and flexibility.

Eco-friendly and biodegradable materials: Development of recyclable, compostable, and sustainable substrates to meet environmental regulations and consumer demand.

Precision printing and coating techniques: Support customization, branding, and functional features such as moisture or UV resistance. Smart and multifunctional packaging solutions: Integration of features like tamper-evident seals, temperature indicators, or reusable designs.



What is Driving the Rapid Growth of the Cohesive Packaging Industry?

The cohesive packaging market is witnessing rapid growth driven by the need for consumer goods, personal care, and

Private Industry Investments for Cohesive Packaging's

is an American global private equity and investment company that has completed hundreds of private equity investments with significant total enterprise value across a wide range of industries.is a leading global private investment firm with significant expertise in key vertical industries, including paper and packaging, and it has made over 760 primary or add-on investments since its inception.engages in significant global private equity investments and acquired the leading global cosmetics packaging companyin 2022, among other industrial sector deals.focuses on private equity investments within the food and beverage industry and related sectors, actively acquiring and investing in a variety of companies in North America.is a Canadian private equity investment firm that invests in companies likeand, which are involved in food-contact grade and

Key Trends of the Cohesive Packaging Market



Accelerated Automation Integration: Cohesive packaging is increasingly adopted for high-speed automated lines because its cold-seal property eliminates the need for heat, water, or additional adhesives, allowing for seamless, on-demand wrapping. This trend enables fulfillment centers to process up to 35 packages per minute while significantly reducing labor costs and energy consumption.

Expansion of Sustainable Paper-Based Solutions: While plastic-based materials currently lead, paper-based cohesive packaging is the fastest-growing segment as brands shift away from single-use plastics to meet stricter environmental regulations. These self-sealing kraft paper options offer a recyclable and biodegradable alternative that simplifies the waste stream by removing the need for plastic tapes or glues. E-commerce Optimization and Right-Sizing: The rise of online retail has driven demand for lightweight, tamper-evident cohesive wraps that conform tightly to product shapes to minimize void fill. This right-sizing trend helps companies reduce dimensional (DIM) weight and shipping costs while simultaneously providing a secure, "frustration-free" unboxing experience for consumers.



Market Opportunities:



Rising demand for eco-friendly solutions: Growing consumer awareness and regulatory pressure are driving the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable cohesive materials.

Expansion in healthcare and personal care sectors: Products like bandages, wraps, and cosmetic packaging benefit from easy-to-use, adhesive-free solutions.

Customization and branding potential: Cohesive packaging allows personalized designs, limited editions, and premium finishes for product differentiation.

Growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales: Secure and convenient packaging is increasingly required for shipping fragile or high-value products.

Emerging markets adoption: Increasing disposable incomes and rising consumer awareness in the Asia Pacific and Latin America are driving demand. Innovation in multifunctional packaging: Integration of tamper-evident, reusable, or protective features opens new product and market opportunities.

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The plastic-based cohesive packaging segment is currently dominating the cohesive packaging market, driven by its affordability, adaptability, and durability because of its capacity to safely bundle goods and endure a variety of handling circumstances. These materials are extensively utilized in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, retail, and logistics. Additionally, improvements in high-performance and recyclable plastics are bolstering its position in the market.

The paper-based cohesive packaging segment is the fastest-growing, driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable substitutes. Businesses are increasingly using paper-based solutions to satisfy legal and consumer demands as a result of growing environmental consciousness and regulatory pressure to use less plastic. Its global adoption is being accelerated by advancements in recycled paper materials and biodegradable coatings.

By Product Type

The cohesive films and wrap segments dominate the cohesive packaging market because they offer flexible packaging

Cohesive bags and miller's segments are the fastest growing, fueled by the need for lightweight protective packaging

By Application

The logistics & transportation segment dominates the cohesive packaging market, driven by these industries' need for dependable ways to bundle and secure products while they are being transported and stored. In this application, cohesive packaging is reinforced by robust worldwide supply chains and the need to minimize product damage. The addition of automated packaging systems to warehouses is contributing to the expansion of this market.

The

By End User

The logistics & warehousing companies segment dominates the cohesive packaging market

The e-commerce and retail companies' segment is growing rapidly as cohesive packaging solutions have become more popular in these industries due to the growth of online retail and the demand for safe, brand-oriented packaging. Further propelling market expansion is

By Region North America dominates the cohesive packaging market, backed by a sophisticated logistics network, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a strong emphasis on packaging innovations. This leadership is facilitated by the widespread use of technology-driven packaging solutions. The use of superior cohesive packaging is further supported by the region's strict quality standards and environmental laws. U.S. Cohesive Packaging Market Trends The U.S. market is growing steadily, driven primarily by the expansion of e-commerce and the need for secure, lightweight, and efficient packaging solutions. Sustainability is a major trend, with increasing demand for recyclable, paper-based, and reduced-plastic cohesive materials. Material innovation continues as manufacturers balance durability and performance with environmental compliance. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by the growing need for sustainable packaging China Cohesive Packaging Market Trends China's market is driven by rapid growth in e-commerce and logistics, which increases demand for secure, efficient packaging solutions Recent Developments in the Cohesive Packaging Industry:



In October 2025, Cosmo Films won the IFCA Star Award 2025 for advanced film innovations, including high-heat-seal-strength barrier films and reportable peelable lidding film, reinforcing its position in sustainable, high-performance packaging materials

Top Companies in the Cohesive Packaging Market & Their Offerings:





3M: A global leader known for its innovative adhesive solutions and extensive R&D capabilities.





Amcor Plc: A major player in the global packaging market, known for a broad range of products.



Berry Global, Inc.: Offers a wide portfolio of customized cohesive solutions, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

Other Players





H.B. Fuller





International Paper Company





Mondi Group Plc





Pregis LLC





ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.





Sealed Air Corporation





Smurfit Kappa Group



WestRock Company Segments Covered in the Report By Material Type





Plastic-Based Cohesive Packaging





Paper-Based Cohesive Packaging



Others

By Product Type





Cohesive Films & Wraps





Cohesive Bags & Mailers





Cohesive Sheets



Others By Application





Logistics & Transportation





E-commerce Packaging





Food & Beverage





Pharmaceutical & Healthcare





Industrial Packaging



Others By End User





Logistics & Warehousing Companies





E-commerce & Retail Companies





Food & Beverage Manufacturers





Pharmaceutical Companies



Others

By Region





North America







U.S.







Canada







Mexico





Rest of North America





South America







Brazil







Argentina





Rest of South America





Europe







Western Europe









Germany









Italy









France









Netherlands









Spain









Portugal









Belgium









Ireland









UK









Iceland









Switzerland









Poland







Rest of Western Europe







Eastern Europe









Austria









Russia & Belarus









Türkiye









Albania





Rest of Eastern Europe





Asia Pacific







China







Taiwan







India







Japan







Australia and New Zealand







ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)







South Korea





Rest of APAC





MEA







GCC Countries









Saudi Arabia









United Arab Emirates (UAE)









Qatar









Kuwait









Oman







Bahrain







South Africa







Egypt



