Lakshadweep Eyes Integrated Fisheries Hub To Boost Blue Economy

Kochi, Jan 13 (IANS) The 'Matsya Mela' at Kavaratti concluded with a strong push for establishing an integrated fisheries hub in Lakshadweep, a step aimed at transforming the archipelago's fisheries sector into a sustainable and high-value contributor to the island economy.

The proposed hub is envisioned as a single-window platform to streamline fish marketing, strengthen the fisheries value chain, and enhance income and livelihood security for local fishing communities.

Experts and stakeholders said such a facility could help Lakshadweep move beyond fragmented operations and fully realise the economic potential of its tuna-based fisheries and emerging mariculture activities.

Key components of the hub would include organised fish marketing systems, common landing and handling facilities, cold storage and cold-chain infrastructure, value addition units, and export facilitation services.

Together, these initiatives aim to address long-standing challenges such as post-harvest losses, price volatility, and limited access to premium domestic and international markets.

A recurring theme at the mela was the urgent need for regular and scientific estimation of fish catch data in the archipelago.

Reliable data, experts stressed, is essential for evidence-based policymaking, sustainable stock management, and long-term planning, especially in the context of climate change and mounting pressure on marine resources.

Another major recommendation focused on identifying suitable sites for cage fish farming, taking into account environmental carrying capacity, ecosystem health, and climate resilience.

Scientists highlighted opportunities in cage farming, seaweed cultivation, and ornamental fisheries as diversified livelihood options that could complement capture fisheries and reduce pressure on natural stocks.

The event also emphasised citizen science initiatives to bridge the gap between fishing communities and research institutions, enabling fishers to contribute to data collection, stock assessment, and ecosystem monitoring.

Organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Lakshadweep of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), in association with the Lakshadweep Fisheries Department, the mela saw participation from policymakers, scientists, and industry stakeholders.

Lakshadweep Fisheries Director K. Buzar Jamhar, CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George, and KVK Head Dr P.N. Ananth underlined that coordinated efforts among fishers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs, and administration will be critical to converting Lakshadweep's marine resources into a resilient blue economy growth engine.