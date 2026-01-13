403
Real Madrid announces Xabi Alonso leaving role
(MENAFN) Real Madrid confirmed on Monday that Xabi Alonso has departed his position as head coach following a mutual decision, bringing an end to a short spell in charge that lasted under eight months.
The club released an official statement praising Alonso’s legacy and connection to the team, saying: "Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club." The message continued: "Real Madrid will always be his home."
The decision was announced one day after Real Madrid suffered defeat to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.
In a separate communication, the club revealed that Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as the new first-team coach. Arbeloa previously shared the pitch with Alonso at both club and international level, including spells at Real Madrid, Liverpool, and with the Spanish national team.
The club noted Arbeloa’s recent coaching background, stating: "Alvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's youth academy since 2020."
Arbeloa is set to begin his tenure immediately, with his first match scheduled for Wednesday in an away Copa del Rey round-of-16 fixture against Albacete.
