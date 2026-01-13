IBN Initiates Coverage Of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT), a biotech company focused on advancing cancer treatments, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

LIXTE Biotechnology is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing differentiated cancer therapies built around a novel biological target designed to enhance the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments. Rather than introducing standalone drugs, the company is focused on advancing a first-in-class approach intended to improve how chemotherapy and immunotherapy perform in cancers with significant unmet medical need.

By integrating its scientific approach into established treatment frameworks, LIXTE aims to expand the reach and impact of current standards of care without requiring wholesale changes to clinical practice. This strategy is reflected in the development of LB-100, the company's lead clinical candidate, which is being evaluated as a combination agent alongside widely used chemotherapy and immunotherapy regimens across select oncology indications.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for LIXTE Biotechnology.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide LIXTE Biotechnology the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc.

LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma and Metastatic Colon Cancer.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

