Odysight.Ai To Present Virtually At The Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference On January 21, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Englewood, New Jersey, US, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS), a leader in AI-powered visual sensing and Predictive Maintenance (PdM) technologies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Yehu Ofer and Chief Financial Officer Einav Brenner will present virtually at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Company management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, January 21 and Thursday, January 22. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Sidoti representative or Miri Segal at ....

About Odysight ®

Odysight, incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company's technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency. See what others miss.

Predict what matters most.

For more information, please visit: or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

...