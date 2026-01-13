Pheton Holdings Ltd Announces Corporate Name Change And Stock Ticker Symbol Change
About Pheton Holdings Ltd
Founded in 1998, Pheton Holdings Ltd, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Beijing Feitian Zhaoye Technology Co., Ltd., focuses on healthcare solutions for brachytherapy, a targeted radiation therapy used in cancer treatment. Its lead product, Beijing Feitian's Treatment Planning System, helps ensure safe and effective brachytherapy using radioactive sources inside the patient to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. Pheton Holdings is committed to leveraging its products and services to establish a potential new standard of care across multiple malignant tumor applications. For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Pheton Holdings Ltd
Investor Relations
Email: ...
Lambert by LLYC
Jackson Lin
Phone: +1-646-717-4593
Email: ...al
