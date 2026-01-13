Liferx Formally Launches Nationwide ED & Hair Loss Treatment Programs After Strong Early Traction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cherry Hill, NJ, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeRx, a trusted telehealth and wellness company specializing in metabolic, hormonal, cellular, performance, and men's health, today announces the formal national launch of its clinically-guided Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and Hair Loss Treatment programs. Following a successful test phase with strong user adoption and validated demand, LifeRx has rolled these programs out at full scale, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, discreet, and evidence-informed care for personal health concerns. The launch of these programs marks a major milestone in the Company's continued expansion within the telehealth and wellness space.

“Today's launch represents our ability to stay competitive in the telehealth industry through our diverse offerings,” said Nic Sementas, LifeRx Chief Advocacy Officer.“Our priority continues to be our customers and providing them with an exceptional experience. This includes offering treatments for a range of needs, including sexual wellness and hair growth, at the best price in the market.”

LifeRx first introduced its ED and hair services in late 2025, offering individuals a secure digital pathway to personalized treatment plans and discreet medication delivery from licensed U.S. pharmacies. The programs address two common but often under-treated areas, removing traditional barriers sometimes result in embarrassment, limited access, and fragmented care.

With this formal launch, LifeRx is now expanding its clinician network, enhancing digital intake and provider review workflows, and optimizing platform scalability to meet nationwide demand. Patients can complete online assessments, upload necessary documentation or photos, and receive provider-reviewed prescriptions with transparent subscription management and secure delivery.

To elevate awareness and normalize seeking care across all of its programs, LifeRx partners with high-profile ambassadors who resonate with diverse audiences:



Mario Lopez: Actor, TV host, and wellness advocate, bringing mainstream visibility to men's health empowerment

Margaret Josephs: Entrepreneur and star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, championing confidence and self-care Emily Simpson: Real Housewives of Orange County personality, emphasizing holistic well-being and body positivity

“Our ambassadors help bring clinically sound treatments into everyday conversation, reducing stigma and encouraging individuals everywhere to take control of their health,” said Brandon Ganske, LifeRx CMO.

About LifeRx

LifeRx.md is a telehealth and wellness company providing clinically supervised programs for metabolic, hormonal, cellular, and performance health. The platform connects patients with licensed U.S. medical providers, streamlines treatment access, and delivers provider-reviewed therapies in a secure and private environment. LifeRx.md empowers individuals to take control of their health with confidence, clarity, and support. Visit to learn more.

Media Contact:

LifeRx Media RelationsCORE IR & PR

...

