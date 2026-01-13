Pro Haul & Services Brings Fast, Friendly And Affordable Junk Removal To The Cincinnati Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ProHaul & Services, a locally owned junk removal company founded by brothers Ben and Bridger, is bringing fast, friendly and affordable junk removal and cleanout services to homeowners and businesses across the Greater Cincinnati region. Based in Milford and Madeira, Ohio, the company serves East Cincinnati, Clermont and Hamilton Counties, and select Northern Kentucky communities with reliable same-day and next-day service.

Built on a straightforward philosophy of doing things the right way, ProHaul & Services focuses on dependable scheduling, honest pricing, and thorough cleanup on every job. With a small, dedicated team, the company offers a personalized alternative to large national franchises, helping customers clear unwanted items without hidden fees or long wait times.

“We started ProHaul & Services because we saw a need for a Cincinnati junk removal company that actually shows up, communicates clearly, and takes pride in the work,” note Ben and Bridger, co-founders of ProHaul & Services.“Whether it's a single item or a full cleanout, we show up on time, work hard, and make sure the customer is taken care of from start to finish.”

ProHaul & Services provides full-service junk removal for residential and commercial customers. Services include furniture and appliance removal, garage and basement cleanouts, estate and property cleanouts, renovation and construction debris hauling, yard waste removal, shed and hot tub removal, and light demolition. The company regularly works with homeowners, renters, landlords, real estate agents, contractors, and small businesses throughout the region.

Because the business is locally based, ProHaul & Services is able to respond quickly to service requests in nearby communities such as Milford, Loveland, Madeira, Indian Hill, Terrace Park, Anderson Township, and surrounding Cincinnati neighborhoods. Many customers are able to schedule same-day or next-day service, which is especially valuable during moves, renovations, or time-sensitive cleanouts.

Customer feedback has played a major role in the company's growth. ProHaul & Services has earned consistent five-star reviews on Google, with customers frequently citing the team's professionalism, clear communication, fair pricing, and efficient service. Reviews often highlight how easy the company is to work with and the care taken to leave properties clean and ready for use once the job is complete.

In addition to speed and reliability, ProHaul & Services emphasizes responsible disposal practices. When possible, reusable items are donated and recyclable materials are separated to reduce landfill waste. This approach allows customers to clear space while feeling confident that items are handled responsibly.

As a small, family-founded business, ProHaul & Services continues to grow through word-of-mouth and repeat customers who value dependable service and straightforward pricing. With a strong local presence and a hands-on approach, the company is quickly becoming a trusted choice for junk removal throughout the Cincinnati area.

For more information or to request a quote, visit , call (513) 600-3259, or email your request to.... To see specific service areas, visit service-areas.

.