Germany avoids pressuring India on Russian oil
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rules out pressuring India to cut its energy imports from Russia during his visit to the country, emphasizing that dialogue is the preferred method to address the issue, according to reports.
Speaking at a news conference in Ahmedabad after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Merz describes the discussion as “really good” and “very open,” covering the war in Ukraine and India’s oil and gas imports from Russia.
He notes that India, with a population of 1.4 billion and limited domestic energy resources, relies heavily on Russian energy, stating, “He explained to me very extensively that India, as a country with 1.4 billion inhabitants that has few of its own energy resources, is dependent on Russian oil and gas imports. My impression is that if they can reduce this dependence, they will do so.”
When asked whether he had pressed India on the issue, Merz declines, stressing the importance of strengthening German-Indian cooperation. He adds, “You know, exerting pressure is not the right instrument to elevate a partnership to a new level. We agree on the assessment of this war. At the same time, I have understood how dependent India has been and continues to be on Russian oil and gas deliveries in recent years and decades.”
Merz highlights that Germany and the European Union also faced challenges in reducing reliance on Russian energy after the Ukraine war, eventually cutting it nearly to zero. He concludes, “It's obviously not that simple in India, and I'm the last person to visit other countries and point fingers. We talk to each other reasonably, and we try to find solutions.”
