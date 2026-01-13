SHARC Energy Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointments Of Kevin Hydes And Shane Dungey

Kevin Hydes is a globally recognized leader in sustainable building design and systems engineering, bringing over two decades of experience advancing high-performance, low-carbon buildings and communities. A LEED Fellow, Mr. Hydes has been at the forefront of some of the world's most progressive sustainability initiatives, including LEED Platinum and net-zero projects. He is the founder of Integral Group, a globally respected deep-green engineering firm, and has held senior leadership roles at Stantec and Keen Engineering.

Mr. Hydes's influence extends beyond practice into policy and education. He has served as Chair of the Board for both the U.S. Green Building Council and the World Green Building Council, was a Co-Founder and Director of the Canada Green Building Council and has advised governments and institutions globally on sustainable building standards and codes. His expertise in holistic building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization aligns directly with SHARC Energy's mission to transform how thermal energy is recovered and reused in the built environment.

Shane Dungey brings more than 20 years of experience in global capital markets, spanning institutional asset management, sales and trading, business development, and corporate and capital markets strategy. Having worked across both the buy-side and sell-side, Mr. Dungey offers deep insight into navigating complex financial markets, executing high-value transactions, and advising companies on growth strategy and market positioning.

Mr. Dungey has held senior roles at corporates, institutional investment firms, and brokerage houses, where he specialized in strategic initiatives and corporate development. In addition to his professional experience, Mr. Dungey has served on the Board of Directors of several publicly listed companies and currently serves as a Director on the Board of Lupus Canada, a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by lupus.

Michael Albertson, President and CEO of SHARC Energy, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Hydes and Shane Dungey to our Board of Directors. Kevin's unparalleled leadership in sustainable building systems and global green building policy, combined with Shane's deep capital markets and corporate strategy expertise, significantly strengthens our Board as we continue to scale SHARC Energy globally. Their collective experience will be instrumental as we advance the adoption of Wastewater Energy Transfer technology across buildings, communities, and district energy systems.”

The appointments of Kevin Hydes and Shane Dungey underscore SHARC Energy's continued commitment to building a Board with diverse, world-class expertise to support long-term growth, innovation, and shareholder value creation

