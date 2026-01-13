Medipharm Labs To Enter New Market With Costa Rica Supply Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm”,“MediPharm Labs” or the“Company”), a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive supply agreement with Remidose Aerosols Inc. (“Remidose”) for the shipment of GMP-certified medicinal cannabis products to Costa Rica.

“MediPharm Labs' proven ability to navigate complex regulatory environments enables us to deliver GMP-certified cannabinoid products to highly regulated markets worldwide,” says David Pidduck, CEO of MediPharm Labs.“This agreement strengthens our commitment to supporting medical patients in Costa Rica and advancing international access to quality cannabis solutions.”

Costa Rica's medical cannabis market officially opened to regulated sales in June 2025 and is projected to exceed 35 million USD annually, driven by strong patient demand and a comprehensive regulatory framework focused on product safety and GMP compliance.1

Under the agreement, MediPharm Labs will supply a range of GMP-certified cannabis products including oils, tinctures, metered dose inhalers and dried flower to Remidose's affiliated entity, Remidose LATAM SRL (“Remidose LATAM”). Remidose LATAM has already advanced its regulatory process, and shipment will begin once the remaining requirements are completed.

“Remidose LATAM is proud to be fully licensed and authorized by Costa Rican health authorities to import medicinal cannabis products. Partnering with MediPharm Labs allows us to offer patients access to some of the highest quality, GMP-certified cannabis products available globally. MediPharm's standards, reliability and proven ability to deliver in regulated markets make them the ideal partner for our mission to improve patient care in Costa Rica,” commented Michael Mayne, President of Remidose.

About Remidose and Remidose LATAM

Remidose Aerosols Inc. specializes in innovative cannabis delivery systems including metered-dose inhalers, that are now made in partnership with MediPharm Labs Inc. and advanced topical formulations. Remidose LATAM focuses on providing high-quality medicinal cannabis products in compliance with local regulations. It is co-founded by Remidose and Costa Rican cannabinoid entrepreneur, Mr. Ludwig Muller.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP license was the first step in the Company's current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the US FDA.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc. which expanded MediPharm's reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical ecommerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical PTY and Beacon Medical GMBH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada which provides medical cannabis patients with physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

