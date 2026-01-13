Tryhard Holdings Limited Announces US$10.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TryHard Holdings Limited ("TryHard" or the "Company")(Nasdaq: THH), a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan with principal businesses comprised of (i) event curation; (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program, effective immediately, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10.0 million of its shares until December 31, 2028, or as of such earlier date as may be determined by the Company's board of directors.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations, at the Company's discretion. The management may, at any time after the date of this announcement, implement the share repurchase, including but not limited to implementing the share repurchase in accordance with plans under the Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. Given the Company's current cash reserves and cash flow, the Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

Commenting on the Share Repurchase Program,“This new authorization share repurchase underscores our confidence in TryHard's long-term growth trajectory, robust free cash flow and disciplined approach to capital allocation,” said Mr. Otsuki, the CEO of TryHard Holdings Limited.“Our strong balance sheet gives us the flexibility to continue to innovate for our customers and invest in the business while also delivering returns to shareholders.”

About TryHard Holdings Limited

TryHard Holdings Limited is a lifestyle entertainment company that operates in Japan offering a diverse range of services across the entertainment and hospitality sectors. Its principal businesses are (i) event curation; (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants.

By merging creativity, technology and hospitality expertise, TryHard strives to redefine the entertainment landscape in Japan and beyond. Commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction drives TryHard to continuously push boundaries and exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,”“potential,”“continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook in this press release, as well as TryHard's strategic and operational plans and expectations regarding cash reserves, contain forward-looking statements. TryHard may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about TryHard's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: TryHard's goals and strategies; TryHard's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the lifestyle entertainment business in Japan; TryHard's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; TryHard's expectations regarding its relationships with its customers and other stakeholders; competition in TryHard's industry; TryHard's proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to TryHard's industry, and general economic and business conditions in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investors are advised to refer to the Company's filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when making investment decisions, which are available for review at .

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities, nor does it represent a public offering under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

IR Contact:

HBK Strategy Limited

...

+852 2156 0223