Only 28% Of Crypto Firms Rely On MFA As AI Fraud Drives A Shift To Biometric Identity Verification
|Tool
|Share of crypto respondents
|What they hope it will bring
|Biometric verification and authentication
|26.39%
|Stronger proof that a real person is present and tied to the account
|Human expert review
|22.22%
|More careful handling of high-risk or high-impact cases
|Orchestration of multiple IDV tools and scenarios
|18.06%
|A centralized way to design, manage, and adapt verification flows
Biometric verification is emerging as the core trust signal for crypto. Unlike credentials or devices, biometrics help confirm that a real person - rather than a proxy or compromised account - is present during onboarding and when high-risk actions occur. Over time, they also provide a more stable identity reference across the user lifecycle, reducing reliance on passwords and device-based controls that can be stolen, shared, or spoofed.
Orchestration is increasingly viewed as the structural change crypto teams need most. Today, many crypto platforms juggle fragmented systems for document checks, selfies, liveness detection, AML screening, and fraud analytics. This fragmentation slows decisions and introduces blind spots. Respondents point instead to unified, platform-based workflows that can connect signals across systems, streamline verification, and improve both security outcomes and operational efficiency.
Human oversight is returning - in a more targeted, high-impact role. Rather than maintaining broad manual review queues, crypto organizations expect expert review to be applied selectively to high-risk scenarios, such as large withdrawals, VIP accounts, or compliance-sensitive cases. Routine decisions are increasingly automated, while specialists focus on situations that require judgment and contextual assessment.
“Crypto has always operated in an environment where speed, scale, and anonymity intersect - and that makes identity one of its most critical control points. What we're seeing now is a recognition that traditional account-level defenses can't keep up with how quickly attackers adapt. The next wave of protection will come from deeper, more continuous identity proofing - biometrics, stronger document validation, and orchestration that connects every signal into a unified, trusted narrative of who the user really is. For crypto platforms, this isn't just an improvement - it's the foundation for operating safely in 2026 and beyond,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.
