FTC Solar Appoints Wes Fuller VP, North America Utility Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today that it has named Wes Fuller as its Vice President of North America Utility Sales. Fuller will report to Kent James, Chief Commercial Officer for North America.

“Wes has an extensive track record of commercial leadership across the renewables industry, including trackers and energy storage,” said Kent James.“His expertise, leadership and deep industry relationships will be instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering innovative tracker solutions to our customers.”

“I am thrilled to join FTC Solar at such a pivotal time for the industry amid continually rising power demand,” said Fuller.“FTC's innovative approach to constructability is second to none, and the company now has its broadest and most compelling product line to date. I look forward to working with the incredible FTC team as we enable customers to optimize their site design and labor efficiency, to meet this growing demand.”

Mr. Fuller joins FTC Solar with more than 15 years of commercial and engineering experience. His most recent experience includes serving as Global Head of Sales for Energy Vault, a developer of utility-scale energy storage solutions. Prior to that he served as Head of Sales for Powin, where he was responsible for sales in North America and strategic initiatives. Prior to Powin, Fuller spent four years with tracker supplier, Sunfolding, where he served as Head of Sales and Strategic Partnerships. Mr. Fuller's other experience includes positions with Schneider Electric, Ampt LLC, and Siemens. He holds bachelor's degrees from Colorado State University in Mathematics and Electrical Engineering.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

