CRB Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments To Drive Next Chapter Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting services for the life sciences and food and beverage industries, today announced several key leadership appointments that reinforce the company's commitment to operational excellence and client focus.

Daniel Backman has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Formerly Regional Vice President, Central, Daniel brings a proven track record of operational leadership and talent development. As COO, Daniel will focus on advancing operational systems, cross-regional collaboration, and delivering the consistency and excellence clients expect from CRB.

Sam Kitchell has been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). After three impactful years as COO, Sam will now lead CRB's commercialization strategy as CCO, deepening client engagement and driving sustainable growth across the organization. This transition reflects CRB's long-term strategy to align leadership strength with client value and position the company for continued, healthy growth.

Lindsey Stigers has been appointed Regional Vice President, Central and will oversee CRB's locations in Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO; Dallas, TX; Omaha, NE; and Kalamazoo, MI. With more than two decades at CRB, Lindsey's technical expertise and leadership experience will guide the Central region's strategy, operations, and client engagement. Lindsey's promotion underscores CRB's commitment to developing internal talent and delivering world-class solutions for clients.

Ben Skowronski has been named Regional Vice President, Northeast and will oversee CRB's offices in Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Rockville, MD; and Bridgewater, NJ. Ben, who joined CRB in 2015 and has led the Rockville office, succeeds Daniel Lachapelle, who will now oversee CRB's Canada operations. Ben's collaborative leadership and project delivery experience will further strengthen CRB's presence in one of the world's most dynamic life sciences regions.

“By investing in proven leaders from within our organization, we are reinforcing our commitment to our clients, our people, and our long-term success,” said Vahid Ownjazayeri, President & CEO of CRB.“These changes strengthen our future and position us for the next phase of CRB's growth. Our leadership team is well equipped to deliver the quality, consistency, and innovation our clients expect as we continue to grow.”

