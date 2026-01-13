São Paulo Culture-First City Brief For January 13, 2026

403
São Paulo Culture-First City Brief For January 13, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday's culture agenda is split into three clear lanes: daytime learning you can actually do (a nature-drawing course in Ibirapuera),“calendar” programs you can register for (Expo Revestir accreditation opens), and staged, ticketed nights (a major live final at Vibra São Paulo plus smaller theatre and comedy options).
Add two multi-day programs that start today-an international dance showcase at Intercity Ibirapuera and a Japanese-language youth seminar at Reiyukai-and you've got a full, structured day without relying on nightlife.
Top 10 Headlines
1. Vibra São Paulo: Corrida das Blogueiras - Final Ao Vivo (house 18:00; show 20:00).
2. Hotel Intercity São Paulo Ibirapuera: Mostra de Dança Internacional (opens today; runs Jan 13–23).
3. Reiyukai do Brasil (Chácara Klabin): 27o Acantô Fureai Seminar (opens today; runs Jan 13–16).
4. UMAPAZ (Parque Ibirapuera): Desenho de Natureza (course starts today; 09:00–12:00).
5. São Paulo Expo / Expo Revestir: professional accreditation opens today (online only; from 13/01).
6. Teatro Imperial (Centro): box office service resumes today (recess ends).
7. Teatro no Buraco: Kiriku – A Lenda do Menino Guerreiro (19:00).
8. Consulado Geral da República Argentina (São Paulo):“Atemporal” exhibition (last-day window listed until 13/01).
9. Da Vinci Comedy: Kwesny -“Criando um Novo Show” (start 20:00).
10. TEIA Parque Novo Mundo (ADESAMPA): free nail-tool sharpening workshop (today; 14:00–16:00).
Vibra São Paulo - Corrida das Blogueiras (Final Ao Vivo)
Summary: The reality-show season ends with a live final in a large-format venue, with a published house time and show time.
Why it matters: A single-ticket“big production” night that draws a mixed crowd and runs on clear timing.
Hotel Intercity São Paulo Ibirapuera - Mostra de Dança Internacional
Summary: A multi-day dance program starts today, bringing performances, workshops, and training activities under one hotel address in Campo Belo.
Why it matters: A compact, predictable way to access international dance without hopping venues.
Reiyukai do Brasil - 27o Acantô Fureai Seminar
Summary: A four-day seminar aimed at Japanese-language students (12–17) begins today, with workshops, cultural activities, and a structured schedule.
Why it matters: One of the city's most“São Paulo” culture blends-Japanese-Brazilian community life delivered as a real program, not just a neighborhood visit.
UMAPAZ - Desenho de Natureza (09:00–12:00)
Summary: The course starts today and teaches observational drawing focused on trees and plants in Parque Ibirapuera, using a defined method and weekly structure.
Why it matters: A genuinely participatory daytime culture block that produces a skill, not just photos.
Expo Revestir - accreditation opens today (online only)
Summary: Professional registration for Expo Revesti 's public trade days becomes available from today; the organizer notes there is no on-site accreditation.
Why it matters: A concrete“now you can register” milestone for design/architecture professionals planning March travel.
Teatro Imperial - box office service resumes
Summary: The theatre's ticket office ends its recess and reopens today, per its posted notice.
Why it matters: Practical planning signal if you buy tickets in person or need on-site service for upcoming dates.
Teatro no Buraco - Kiriku (19:00)
Summary: A listed theatre presentation of Kiriku, framed around African legends and a family-friendly performance slot.
Why it matters: A clear, early-evening culture option that ends before late traffic and doesn't depend on language-heavy context.
Consulado Geral da República Argentina -“Atemporal” (last-day window)
Summary: A posted notice indicates the exhibition remains on view through today, with a defined visiting window on its final days.
Why it matters: A rare“consulate gallery” stop-short, specific, and easy to fit between lunch and evening plans.
Da Vinci Comedy - Kwesny:“Criando um Novo Show” (20:00)
Summary: A stand-up development night with a published start time and a fixed address in São Paulo.
Why it matters: A small-room alternative to arena shows-good if you want something lighter and shorter.
TEIA Parque Novo Mundo (ADESAMPA) - free sharpening workshop (14:00–16:00)
Summary: A free, certificate-style practical workshop listed for today with a fixed time block and address.
Why it matters: Hyper-practical culture: skill learning plus community space, useful for residents and long-stay visitors.
