Max Resource Enters Masters Services Agreement

January 13, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: MAX Resource Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with 1502655 B.C. Ltd. (the "Service Provider"), a BC, Canada-based company led by Nathan Nowak, to provide a range of strategic marketing and investor relations services, including corporate marketing, coordination of public relations, digital media and investor awareness campaigns. Such services to be provided pursuant to individual statements of work to be entered into between the Company and the Service Provider.

Concurrently with the entering into of the Master Services Agreement, the Company and the Service Provider entered a statement of work for the provision of marketing and investor relations services for a term of six months, commencing on January 12, 2026, with a total marketing budget of US $400,000 + GST.

Each statement of work is subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Service Provider and its principals are arm's-length to the Company. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, the Service Provider (including its directors and officers) do not directly or indirectly own any securities of the Company or a right to acquire any securities of the Company.

About Max Resource

Max Resource is a mineral exploration company focused on copper and precious metals assets in Colombia and exploration development of a high purity iron project in Brazil.

Mora Gold-Silver in Colombia Project encompasses over 40 historic, 5 active mines, a series of exposed polymetallic structures over 2,500m by 1,000m surrounded by Collective Mining's (TSX: CNL) (NYSE: CNL) Guayabales Project and Aris Mining's (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE: ARMN) Marmato Gold Operations.

Serra Azul Copper-Silver Project in Colombia sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt), with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron). Serra Azul is fully funded by global miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) relating to rights to earn up to 80% by funding $50 million of accumulated expenditures. Backed by support of Freeport-McMoRan the team views as validation of the geological and mining potential of Serra Azul.

Florália High-Purity Iron Project in Brazil lies adjacent to the largest iron ore mines in Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest iron ore and steel producing State. Exploration includes drilling an upgraded Exploration Target of 50-70Mt at 55%-61% Fe. As fully funded through an option to purchase by Bolt Metals Corp (CSE: BOLT) issuing an aggregate of 32.3m shares. The transaction is subject to satisfactory applicable regulatory approvals.

Max cautions investors the potential quantity and grade of the iron ore is conceptual in nature, and further cautions there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and Max is uncertain if further exploration will result in the geological target being delineated as a mineral resource. Hematite mineralization tonnage potential estimation is based on in situ high-grade outcrops and interpreted and modelled magnetic anomalies. Density value used for the estimate is 2.8t/m3. Hematite sample grades range between 55-61% Fe. The 58 channel samples were collected for chemical analysis from in situ outcrops in previously mined slopes of industrial materials.

