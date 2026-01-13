Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Youth And Sports Minister Meets Top Athletes Following Int'l Successes

2026-01-13 08:06:37
Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has met with athletes who achieved outstanding results in international competitions over the past month, Azernews reports.

The gathering, held at the Baku Youth Center, began with the performance of the Azerbaijan State Anthem.

Minister Gayibov praised the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes on the global stage and congratulated both the athletes and their coaches on their successes.

Highlighting Baku's status as the World Sports Capital in 2026, the minister noted that a series of major sporting events will take place in the city throughout the year.

During the meeting, a video showcasing the athletes' accomplishments in international competitions over the past month was presented.

Following this, representatives from various sports shared details about the competitions they participated in and their results.

Concluding the event, Minister Farid Gayibov wished the athletes even greater success in their upcoming competitions.

